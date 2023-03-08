March 8, 2023
LIVE NOT BY LIES:
Murdoch confided Trump was going 'increasingly mad' as Fox pushed false claims (Rosalind S. Helderman, Emma Brown and Amy Gardner, March 7, 2023, Washington Post)
In the weeks after the November 2020 election, Rupert Murdoch, the powerful chairman of Fox Corp., fretted that Donald Trump, the president he had supported, was going "increasingly mad."He vented about the pollsters who worked for him at Fox News. "I hate our Decision Desk people!" he wrote in one email as the network -- driven by analysis from the unit -- prepared to declare that Joe Biden had won the election.He worried some ideas proposed by Trump's allies to convince state legislatures to reject Biden victories in key swing states "sound ridiculous" and could lead to "riots like never before."
