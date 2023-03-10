March 10, 2023
JUST DON'T ADD VINEGAR:
Scientists find a way to suck up carbon pollution, turn it into baking soda and store it in the oceans (Laura Paddison, 3/10/23, CNN)
Scientists have set out a way to suck planet-heating carbon pollution from the air, turn it into sodium bicarbonate and store it in oceans, according to a new paper.The technique could be up to three times more efficient than current carbon capture technology, say the authors of the study, published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
