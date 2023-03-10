DOCTOR FAUSTUS AT LEAST GOT KNOWLEDGE IN RETURN FOR HIS SOUL:

The benighted McCarthy has been amassing this impressive body of obtuseness for some time. If ignorance is bliss, the California Republican has been in nirvana for years now.





How about Trump's speech on the Ellipse on Jan. 6, 2021, provoking the sacking of the Capitol?





"I didn't watch it," McCarthy said.





Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) calling the insurrectionists' rampage a "normal tourist visit"?





"I don't know what Congressman Clyde said," quoth McCarthy, and "I didn't see it."





When his own designated negotiator reached a bipartisan agreement to form a commission to probe the Jan. 6 attack (a commission McCarthy ultimately killed)?





"I haven't read through it."





Trump, in a recorded phone call, demanding Georgia's secretary of state "find" enough votes to overturn the election results?





"I have to hear it first."





Trump telling four congresswomen of color (three of them U.S.-born) to "go back" where they came from, prompting chants of "send her back" among his rallygoers?





"I didn't get to see the rally."





Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) harassing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) with shouts and slander just off the House floor?





"I didn't see that. I don't know what happened."





Trump's ludicrous allegation that former GOP congressman and MSNBC host Joe Scarborough may have murdered a staffer?





"I don't quite know about the subject itself. I don't know this subject well."





Trump's scandalous claim that Democrats inflated the death toll from a hurricane in Puerto Rico to "make me look as bad as possible"?





"I haven't read it yet," McCarthy pleaded.





At best, McCarthy's willful cluelessness is just a dodge. But this week, McCarthy's see-no-evil approach was just plain evil.