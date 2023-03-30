March 30, 2023
DO FRIES GO WITH THAT NOOSE?:
NY grand jury votes to indict Donald Trump, sources tell CNN (Kara Scannell, 3/30/23, CNN)
From C-SPAN to Court TV is not career advancement.A grand jury in Manhattan has voted to indict Donald Trump - the first time in American history that a current or former president has faced criminal charges, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Trump Grand Jury Digs Into Hush Money Paid to Second Woman (Joe Palazzolo and Corinne Ramey, Updated March 30, 2023, WSJ))
Manhattan prosecutors investigating Donald Trump's role in paying hush money to a porn star also have been examining a $150,000 payment to a former Playboy model who alleged that she had an affair with the former president, according to people familiar with the matter, raising the prospect that Mr. Trump could face charges connected to the silencing of both women.
