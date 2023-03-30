DISNEY WHIRLED:





Hilariously, the agreement Disney reached will remain in effect at least until 21 years "after the death of the last survivor of the descendants of King Charles III, King of England," currently living. More on this delicious provision in a moment. First, let's get a legal commentator's opinion of where the Disney-DeSantis battle currently stands.





"DeSantis may well try to toss legally executed agreements in the rubbish," wrote former corporate litigator Joe Patrice on his blog "Above the Law," "but there's not a lot to suggest that the legal team assembled by one of the most powerful entities on the planet... [threw] together a slapdash agreement."