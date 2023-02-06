February 6, 2023
WHAT ELSE IS LEFT FOR THEM TO WORSHIP....:
AR-15 lapel pin is a perfect symbol for a GOP that's become a death cult (Will Bunch, Feb 5, 2023, Philadelphia Inquirer)
In winning election on a completely made-up resume, Santos is the final downward spiral for a Republican Party that has become 100% about the performance and 0% about the policy. So when his new GOP colleague from Georgia handed Santos a lapel pin in the shape of an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, the New Yorker did what any outrageous showman would do. He pinned it on.The sight in recent days of Santos and several of his Republican colleagues parading through the hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol with a mini-celebration of a killing machine that serves no civilian purpose beyond mowing down large numbers of innocent people in the shortest possible time is perhaps the most hideous assault on human decency I've seen in more than 40 years of covering U.S. politics.But that's the point, isn't it? The lapel pins -- like those Christmas cards of their adorable blond kids armed to the teeth with high-powered weaponry or the right's new love affair with the toxic fumes of gas stoves -- are meant to "trigger the libs" and sustain a career arc that generates prime-time hits on Fox News and fund-raising emails without ever having to get anything done. Yes, you could argue this column, then, is a perfect example of what these cons want. But what a choice: playing along, or remaining silent while America sheds the skin of humanity.It's one thing to embrace the more extreme interpretations of what the Second Amendment means around the rights of individual citizens to buy or own a gun, for purposes like hunting or self-defense. It's something else entirely to worship the AR-15 and similar assault rifles, which were invented in the 1950s for the military and weren't meant for civilians until the lucrative gun manufacturers who also finance the National Rifle Association saw a gold mine in marketing them to men obsessed with their masculinity in an era of social change.
...having forsaken everything decent? They're like the mutants at the end of Beneath the Planet of the Apes who worship a weapon.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2023 12:00 AM