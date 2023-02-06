WHAT ELSE IS LEFT FOR THEM TO WORSHIP....:

In winning election on a completely made-up resume, Santos is the final downward spiral for a Republican Party that has become 100% about the performance and 0% about the policy. So when his new GOP colleague from Georgia handed Santos a lapel pin in the shape of an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle, the New Yorker did what any outrageous showman would do. He pinned it on.





The sight in recent days of Santos and several of his Republican colleagues parading through the hallowed halls of the U.S. Capitol with a mini-celebration of a killing machine that serves no civilian purpose beyond mowing down large numbers of innocent people in the shortest possible time is perhaps the most hideous assault on human decency I've seen in more than 40 years of covering U.S. politics.





But that's the point, isn't it? The lapel pins -- like those Christmas cards of their adorable blond kids armed to the teeth with high-powered weaponry or the right's new love affair with the toxic fumes of gas stoves -- are meant to "trigger the libs" and sustain a career arc that generates prime-time hits on Fox News and fund-raising emails without ever having to get anything done. Yes, you could argue this column, then, is a perfect example of what these cons want. But what a choice: playing along, or remaining silent while America sheds the skin of humanity.



