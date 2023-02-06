February 6, 2023
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Far-right Settler Leader Becomes MK Under Law to Expand Size of Government (Haaretz, Feb 5, 2023)
Sukkot, a resident of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank, is well known to the security establishment. He was arrested in 2010 as a suspect in the torching of a village mosque in Kfar Yasuf but was later released due to a lack of evidence. In 2012, he was one of 12 far-right activists temporarily expelled from the West Bank over suspicions they orchestrated and executed clandestine violent attacks against Palestinians.The suspects were allegedly involved in the planning, direction, and execution of secret violent attacks against Palestinians residents of the West Bank as well as against Israelis security forces.Sources said the information indicated that the activists' actions posed a real threat to human life and disrupted public order and peace.In 2015, Sukkot organized a demonstration at Tel Aviv's Habima Square to protest the interrogation tactics being employed by the Shin Bet against those suspected of a deadly arson in the Palestinian village of Duma, which led to the death of three members of the Dawabsheh family that summer.
