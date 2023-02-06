THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

Sukkot, a resident of the Yitzhar settlement in the West Bank, is well known to the security establishment. He was arrested in 2010 as a suspect in the torching of a village mosque in Kfar Yasuf but was later released due to a lack of evidence. In 2012, he was one of 12 far-right activists temporarily expelled from the West Bank over suspicions they orchestrated and executed clandestine violent attacks against Palestinians.





The suspects were allegedly involved in the planning, direction, and execution of secret violent attacks against Palestinians residents of the West Bank as well as against Israelis security forces.





Sources said the information indicated that the activists' actions posed a real threat to human life and disrupted public order and peace.



