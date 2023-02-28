THE TRUMPISTS EXIST TO AMUSE NORMALS:

"Is the Azov battalion getting access to US weapons?" Gaetz asked Colin Kahl, the US's undersecretary of defense for policy. The Azov battalion is a far-right nationalist regiment in Ukraine, and some of its members serve in Ukraine's armed forces.





"Not that I'm aware of, but if you have information, happy to hear it," Kahl told Gaetz.





Gaetz then asked to enter the Global Times report into the congressional record and cited from the paper to support his allegation that the Azov battalion was "getting stuff as far back as 2018."





"Any reason to disagree with that assessment?" Gaetz asked Kahl.





"Is this the -- I'm sorry, is this the Global Times from China?" Kahl said.





"No, this is --" Gaetz began, before leaning over to read from the article he was quoting.





"That's what you read," Kahl said.





"Well, it might be," Gaetz said. "Yeah, it might be, yeah."





"As a general matter, I don't take Beijing's propaganda at face value," Kahl replied.