IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

In May, YouGov conducted a poll for Yahoo News measuring where Americans put the blame for extremist murders. YouGov asked people to say how many such killings were committed by left-wing or right-wing extremists, finding that only a fraction of Americans viewed one side as more likely to engage in such violence.





Most 2020 Trump voters said that more than half of murders linked to extremism were committed by left-wing actors; most Democrats and Biden voters said the same of right-wing extremists. In total, only 18 percent of respondents said that almost all extremist murders were a function of right-wing actors. Another 21 percent said that more than half were.





Data released by the ADL last week shows the reality. Over the past decade (the period included in YouGov's poll), 96 percent of incidents in which extremists killed someone were committed by people motivated by right-wing ideologies.