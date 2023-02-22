THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The special counsel overseeing a criminal investigation of former President Donald Trump has issued subpoenas to Trump's daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, according to a new report.





The subpoenas by special counsel Jack Smith, which demand the couple's testimony before a grand jury, are related to his probe of Trump's efforts to remain in the White House after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, The New York Times reported.





Both Ivanka Trump and Kushner served as senior White House advisors to the former president.