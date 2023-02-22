THE ORIGINAL INTEGRALIST:

On April 21st, 1933, the German philosopher Martin Heidegger, then famous as the author of the 1927 philosophical treatise Being and Time, gave one of the most famous speeches delivered by any scholar living in the dictatorships of the 20th century. It was titled, "The Self-Assertion of the German University," and it called upon students at the University of Freiburg to abandon objectivity and academic freedom and instead join the "spiritual mission which impresses onto the fate of the German Volk [people] the stamp of history" while the "moribund pseudocivilization" of the West "collapses into itself."