THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

The special purpose grand jury that investigated former President Donald Trump's attempts to reverse his 2020 election defeat in Georgia is worried that some witnesses may have lied under oath.





Those concerns are laid out in a section of the panel's final report that is now due to be released on Thursday, along with the introduction and conclusion of the report.





Key details about potential criminal defendants and specific charging recommendations will be held secret for now, however, to protect the rights of future potential defendants who haven't had a chance to defend themselves, local Judge Robert McBurney wrote in a ruling released on Monday.