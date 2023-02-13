February 13, 2023
IT'S A RICO CASE:
Jack Smith, Special Counsel for Trump Inquiries, Steps Up the Pace (Maggie Haberman, Glenn Thrush and Alan Feuer, Feb. 12th, 2023, NY Times)
More recently his team has been asking witnesses about research the Trump campaign commissioned by an outside vendor shortly after the election that was intended to come up with evidence of election fraud. The existence of that research was reported earlier by The Washington Post.The apparently related investigation into the activities of Mr. Trump's main fund-raising arm, the Save America PAC in Florida, was emerging even before Mr. Smith arrived in Washington around Christmas from The Hague.A vast array of Trump vendors have been subpoenaed. Investigators have been posing questions related to how money was paid to other vendors, indicating that they are interested in whether some entities were used to mask who was being paid or if the payments were for genuine services rendered.
