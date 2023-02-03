THE QUALITY OF BEING OBSERVED:

Footage released last week by the city of Memphis from a pole-mounted surveillance camera provided a clearer view than the officers' body-worn cameras of the Jan. 7 encounter, when Mr. Nichols was punched, kicked and struck with batons. He died in a Memphis hospital three days later.





Most studies have shown that public surveillance systems in the U.S. don't have much impact on violent crime but can reduce property crimes such as thefts and break-ins, said Daniel Lawrence, a research scientist at the nonprofit CNA Corporation's Center for Justice Research and Innovation.





Such cameras also have helped increase the rates at which crimes are solved in some cities by providing video evidence, he said.