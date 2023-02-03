TAKES MORE THAN THE FED TO KILL THE ONE ECONOMY:

The labor market shattered expectations in January, as the economy added 517,000 jobs and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.4 percent, a low not seen since May 1969, according to data released Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.





Job gains had been steadily dropping for months, but January's stunning job growth reflects unexpected tightness in the labor market , even amid fears of a looming recession as high profile layoffs spread across the tech industry.