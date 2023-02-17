THAT WAS EASY:

China's National Energy Administration has reported that the country installed a combined 125GW of new wind and solar capacity in 2022, bringing its total cumulative renewable energy capacity to over 1,200GW.





Out of the new renewable energy capacity added was 37.6GW of new wind energy capacity and a whopping 87.4GW of newly installed solar power, according to Wang Dapeng, an official with the National Energy Administration (NEA) speaking during a news briefing held in Beijing on Monday.



