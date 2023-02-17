QUOTH THE CRAVEN (profanity alert):

Days after the 2020 election, Fox News host Tucker Carlson texted with his producer Alex Pfeiffer about the station's decision to call Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other network.

"We worked really hard to build what we have," Carlson wrote on Nov. 5, 2020. "Those [****] are destroying our credibility. It enrages me." Pfeiffer replied, and said that "many on 'our side' are being reckless demagogues right now."

"Of course they are," Carlson wrote back, according to the filing. "We're not going to follow them," adding "What [Trump]'s good at is destroying things. He's the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong."





Months later on Jan. 6, 2021, hours after insurrectionists had invaded the Capitol, Carlson once again texted Pfeiffer: "Trump is a demonic force, a destroyer. But he's not going to destroy us."