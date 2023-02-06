February 6, 2023
TAXING THE EXTERNALITIES:
The coming wave of climate legal action (Mark Buchanan, Feb 1, 2023, Semafor)
Plaintiffs are utilizing laws traditionally used to target organized crime groups, or going after environmental marketing claims. And they're relying on new and better science proving links between greenhouse gas emissions and specific, harmful outcomes, such as floods or droughts.At least one major lawsuit against a huge energy company, Shell, has been successful, and another against RWE in Germany is underway. More could soon follow.As greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise, hitting an all-time high in 2022, action in the courts form a key plank of efforts to force companies to change their behavior.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2023 12:00 AM