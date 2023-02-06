February 6, 2023
NOT HOW RECESSION WORKS:
States Are Flush With Cash, Which Could Soften a Possible Recession (David Harrison, Feb. 5, 2023, WSJ)
States will hold an estimated $136.8 billion in rainy-day funds this fiscal year, according to the National Association of State Budget Officers, up from $134.5 billion a year earlier, when they represented 0.53% of gross domestic product, the highest in records going back to 1988. This year's figure would represent roughly 12.4% of their total spending.Unlike the federal government, most state and local governments must balance their budgets every year.
Posted by Orrin Judd at February 6, 2023 12:00 AM