NEVER SHOULD HAVE CHANGED HER NAME FROM THE ORIGINAL, LUNATIC:

If you actually want to watch all this play out, it's at 5 hours and 31 minutes in this video (the link should take you to that point). You can see how proud Luna is of herself as she thinks she's proven "joint state action" and found the secret "Jira private cloud server" where social media and government actors colluded to censor people.





The problem, of course, is that none of this is even remotely true. Whether Luna knows it's not true, has very stupid staffers who told her something false, or if they just don't care because it sounds good... I don't know. I do know that Luna has continued to take a victory lap on this nonsense, including claiming on Steve Bannon's podcast that she caught Roth "lying" under oath to a member of Congress, and she insisted that the panelist's stunned faces were not because they were realizing just how confused Luna was about all this, but (she said) because they all wanted to immediately text their lawyers about how in trouble they were.





So, let's debunk all of this nonsense. And, I won't even bother digging into the fact that at the time of this supposed smoking gun, Trump was in office, and his hand appointed director ran CISA. There's so much other dumb stuff, I don't even have time to spend any more time on that.





Now, once again, Jira is a ticketing system, and a widely used one. It is not a "private cloud server" for "communicating."





All of the details of what's going on here were totally public already. The Election Integrity Partnership, which was a private project run by the Stanford Internet Observatory, UW Center for an Informed Public, Graphika, and the Digital Forensic Research Lab, have been quite open and public about what they did to try to track and monitor election mis- and dis-information.





They released a big report, called The Long Fuse in 2021 that details how they used Jira to track possible election disinfo vectors. They used it internally, but they were also able to "tag" in different organizations if they thought it was necessary. This is described pretty clearly and publicly in the report on page 18 and 19:





To illustrate the scope of collaboration types discussed above, the following case study documents the value derived from the multistakeholder model that the EIP facilitated. On October 13, 2020, a civil society partner submitted a tip via their submission portal about well-intentioned but misleading information in a Facebook post. The post contained a screenshot (See Figure 1.4).





In their comments, the partner stated, "In some states, a mark is intended to denote a follow-up: this advice does not apply to every locality, and may confuse people. A local board of elections has responded, but the meme is being copy/pasted all over Facebook from various sources." A Tier 1 analyst investigated the report, answering a set of standardized research questions, archiving the content, and appending their findings to the ticket. The analyst identified that the text content of the message had been copied and pasted verbatim by other users and on other platforms. The Tier 1 analyst routed the ticket to Tier 2, where the advanced analyst tagged the platform partners Facebook and Twitter, so that these teams were aware of the content and could independently evaluate the post against their policies. Recognizing the potential for this narrative to spread to multiple jurisdictions, the manager added in the CIS partner as well to provide visibility on this growing narrative and share the information on spread with their election official partners. The manager then routed the ticket to ongoing monitoring. A Tier 1 analyst tracked the ticket until all platform partners had responded, and then closed the ticket as resolved.





According to two different people I spoke to at the EIP, this Tier 2 setup, where companies got tagged in happened rarely. Instead, these tickets were mostly just used internally for EIP's own research efforts. But, either way, note the issue. This is not government employees telling social media to take down posts. This is the EIP, basically a bunch of disinformation researchers, conducting research, and escalating issues to companies to be "independently evaluated against their policies."



