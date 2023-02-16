IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

Gendron, 19, who is White, planned the attack for months, according to his online writings, which cited white-supremacist conspiracy theories, racist memes and antisemitic rants. He traveled hundreds of miles from his home in Conklin, N.Y., and targeted the Tops Friendly Markets grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo.





He also live-streamed the attack on social media, saying he was inspired by a mass killer in New Zealand who espoused similar racist ideology.





Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan delivered the sentence, using the moment to denounce the long history of white supremacy in the United States and calling on the nation to fight it.





"Let ours be the generation to put a stop to it," she said. "We can do better. We must do better."



