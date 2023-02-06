MOVEON.GOP:

As the crowd applauded former President Donald Trump, who gave the keynote speech Saturday at the annual GOP meeting in Salem, a former state party chairman was not in attendance.





Steve Duprey is among a list of prominent New Hampshire Republicans who say they choose "country over party" when it comes to supporting Trump's quest for re-election.





The path Trump creates for the party is one of aggression and division in the country, they say. Instead, Duprey and others say it's time for a change.





"It's direction of positive messaging like Ronald Reagan and Bush 41 used. It's about having a concrete platform that's consistent with traditional Republican principles," the Concord developer said. "It's about speaking optimistically. Not denigrating any group, or any group of citizens. It's honoring the rule of law."





Concord attorney Tom Rath, a former Attorney General and longtime GOP strategist, was even more blunt.





"I think we've got to rid ourselves with this disease and move forward and listen to what the electorate is telling us," Rath said. "That kind of extremism and sort of almost hero worship is not conducive to having a government that produces the results that benefit the way people live."