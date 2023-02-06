IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

A neo-Nazi leader recently released from prison has been arrested again and accused of plotting an attack on the Maryland power grid with a woman he met while incarcerated. [...]





Russell, a former Florida National Guard member, is the founder of the neo-Nazi group Atomwaffen, which attempted to use violent attacks to spark a race war in the United States. Experts say the group, while small, is dangerous because of its influence on the broader far-right movement to eschew politics and spill blood.





An Atomwaffen member killed a gay, Jewish college student in 2019; another adherent killed his girlfriend's parents for opposing his Nazi views. Atomwaffen followers have also threatened and harassed journalists, African American churches and Jewish organizations.





A former Atomwaffen member named Devon Arthurs, who lived with Russell in Tampa, killed two of their roommates in 2017 and subsequently told authorities they had been planning attacks on U.S. nuclear plants and power lines.





Brandon Russell, the neo-Nazi group leader who stockpiled explosive material in the Florida apartment where a friend killed two roommates, was sentenced in 2018 to five years in federal prison. (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office/AP)

Police discovered bombmaking materials and explosives inside the shared apartment where the murders occurred; Russell subsequently pleaded guilty to possession of an unregistered destructive device and improper storage of explosive materials.





His replacement as leader of Atomwaffen was subsequently imprisoned for "swatting," or calling in fake crises to provoke lethal law enforcement raids.





Russell began talking to the informant while still in prison, according to the court record; he was released in August 2021. The discussions of infrastructure attacks began last summer.





Prosecutors say Russell recommended targeting transformers because they are "custom made and could take almost a year to replace." He also said the attack would be most effective after a winter storm, "when most people are using max electricity."