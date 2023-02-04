"I talked to younger Jewish people from metropolitan areas who said they had never heard the word, and that was shocking to me," said Schaap. "Now Meyers Leonard, of course, had heard the word, because he used it, which is different. But it does seem highly plausible to me, knowing all these younger Jewish people who don't know what the word means, that he didn't know what it means."





Schaap and Leonard also retraced the timeline of the controversy, from the moment he uttered the word online to his engagement with the local Jewish community in South Florida. Just days after the incident, Leonard met with Pinny Andrusier, a rabbi affiliated with the Chabad-Lubavitch movement in nearby Broward County.





"You're a good man with a good soul," Leonard recalled Andrusier telling him. "This happened for you, not to you. You'll understand eventually."





From there, Leonard met others in the local community, including Holocaust survivors, and also met with representatives from the Anti-Defamation League and the Greater Miami Jewish Federation.





Schaap asked Leonard if he had absorbed anything from Jewish culture or tradition into his own life. His answer: love.



