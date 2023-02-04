AMUSING THAT ONLY THE ORIGINALISTS ARE "LIVING CONSTITUTION" ON THE SECOND:"

Yes, [Bruen] was a 6-3 decision. Yes, every justice in the majority joined Thomas' opinion in full. But one justice, Brett Kavanaugh, wrote a separate opinion laying out a different standard that cannot be squared with Thomas'. And another, Chief Justice John Roberts, joined him. Under the Kavanaugh-Roberts test, disarming alleged abusers--and other individual adjudged to be dangerous--is almost certainly constitutional.