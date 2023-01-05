YOUR NEXT LYFT WILL:

Stellantis, which makes Jeep and Chrysler vehicles, said Wednesday it will manufacture an electric air taxi with Archer Aviation -- one of several eVTOL companies nearing commercialization.





It also plans to invest $150 million in Archer, following an initial $75 million investment in 2021.





Stellantis, which has been providing Archer with engineering expertise, will now help it launch a new manufacturing facility in Covington, Georgia, starting in 2024.





The plan is for Stellantis to become the exclusive manufacturer of Archer's newly revealed eVTOL, called Midnight.





Details: Midnight, which can carry four passengers plus a pilot, is designed for back-to-back hops of around 20 miles, with approximately 10 minutes of charging between flights.





Its first route, starting in 2025, will link a Manhattan heliport to Newark Liberty International Airport, in partnership with United Airlines -- also an Archer investor.