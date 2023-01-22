YET THE MALTHUSIANS PERSIST:





This growing technique can be as simple or complicated as you want it to be, but at its heart is the basic fact that plants do not need soil to grow. In fact, generally speaking, all that soil provides for plants is a source of moisture, air and minerals - roughly in that order. Dispensing with soil means you can grow plants without any growing media whatsoever, in clear glass vases, orbs or bowls.





If you are an indoor gardener like me, this not only means less dirt and mess, but it also removes any questions about over - or underwatering, and allows you to appreciate not just the beauty of the leaves and flowers of the plant, but the architecture of the roots, which are all too often hidden from view.





Technically, almost any plant can be grown this way. However, there are candidates that are particularly suited to this technique which also boast attractive-looking roots.