MAGA DOES NOT LIVE ON HUNTER PICS ALONE:





The Republican Women's Club of South Central Kentucky held an event this week honoring one of the cops in the raid that killed Breonna Taylor.





The event took place on Tuesday at Anna's Greek Restaurant, a well-known local restaurant in Bowling Green, with a dining area and second-floor space where events can be held. There, former Louisville Metro Police Department Sergeant Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers who conducted the no-knock warrant and raid that killed Taylor in March 2020, reportedly shared photos and blared video footage with gunshot noises.





Meanwhile, the restaurant was open to the public at the time of the event. Guests, some of whom had made reservations, were not informed by management about the last-minute event happening upstairs. Guests, including people of color, there for their own dinner plans were then shocked by what appeared to be a bustling event celebrating an officer who was part of the raid that killed a Black woman in her own home.