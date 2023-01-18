January 18, 2023
"WHAT WERE LABOR COSTS?":
Here come the robot doctors (Dan Primack, 1/18/23, Axios)
ChatGPT recently passed all three parts of the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination, although just barely, as part of a recent research experiment.As the researchers note, first-year medical students often spend hundreds of hours preparing for Part 1, while Part 3 usually is taken by medical school graduates. [...]The big surprise was that ChatGPT could perform so well without ever having been trained on a medical dataset.
