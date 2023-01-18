THE rIGHT EXISTS TO AMUSE NORMALS:

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won re-election despite punishing schools closures, and state Democrats gained their first trifecta in about 40 years. Democrats picked up seats in the state Senate, flipping it to 20-18 Democrats from 22-16 Republicans. They also flipped the state House to 56-54 Democrats from 56-53 Republicans (with a vacancy). Republicans had a supermajority in the state Senate and a trifecta only four years ago.