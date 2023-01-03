THIS LAND IS THEIR LAND:

Across the country, naturalization ceremonies are making a comeback, in parks, sports arenas and courthouses, after a long hiatus caused by Covid-19 lockdowns that suspended public gatherings, shuttered immigration offices and put thousands of citizenship applications on hold.





Nearly one million immigrants became citizens in the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the most in almost 15 years and the third-highest number ever, according to a recent Pew Research analysis, demonstrating the increasing impact of immigration on who lives and works in the United States -- and who votes.





"People have incentives to become citizens," said Jeffrey S. Passel, a senior demographer at Pew Research, who co-wrote the study based on government data. "The numbers have not only rebounded. They are reaching levels we have rarely seen in our history."



