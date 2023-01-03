January 3, 2023
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Jan. 6 Panel Transcripts Show Gen. Milley Agreed With Pelosi That Trump Was 'Crazy' (Nick Visser, Jan 2, 2023, HuffPo)
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, testified last year he agreed with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) that former President Donald Trump was "crazy" while he pledged that the country's nuclear codes were safe during his tenure, according to transcripts of his testimony before lawmakers last year.The transcript is part of a mass database of evidence released Sunday by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol. The documents include detailed accounts from witness interviews, emails between Trump attorneys and text messages from those working in the White House as the former president's term ended.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 3, 2023 12:00 AM