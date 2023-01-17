THE TWITTER FILES REVEAL A FAILURE TO CENSOR:

ANIKA COLLIER NAVOLI was at her "wits' end." Twitter's safety policy team had gathered via video conference to walk through what they expected to see the next day, Jan. 6, 2021, and began to argue.





Safety policy staff had clashed repeatedly with Twitter's management over whether to take a tougher stance on incitement to violence by Donald Trump and his legions of election deniers. She and colleagues were seeing worrying signs and feared what might happen the next day. "There might be someone getting shot tomorrow," one employee warned, according to a deposition given to the Jan 6. Committee.





When the meeting ended Navaroli, a senior safety policy specialist on Twitter's trust and safety team, Slack-messaged a colleague with a defeated summary. "When people are shooting each other in the streets tomorrow, I'm going to try and rest in the knowledge that we tried."



