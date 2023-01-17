IT'S ALWAYS THE TRUMPISTS:

Albuquerque police had been investigating the shootings that began on Dec. 4, when Bernalillo County Commissioner Adriann Barboa's home was targeted.





Police said multiple shots were fired at the home of former commissioner Debbie O'Malley a week later and then at the home of state Sen. Linda Lopez on Jan. 3 and also at the office of state Sen. Moe Maestas on Jan. 5.





It later emerged that the campaign headquarters of Raúl Torrez, New Mexico's newly elected attorney general, and the house of incoming N.M. House Speaker Javier Martinez, had also been targeted last month.





Background: After losing his election by a wide margin, Peña tweeted that he wasn't conceding the race. Police allege that he also visited three of the targeted officials' homes unannounced to complain the election was fraudulent.



