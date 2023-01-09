THE TRUMP BRAND:

People who supported or helped organize the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are now voicing their approval of Sunday's violent attack on Brazil's Congress after they spent months boosting conspiracies about stolen elections in the South American country.





Former White house adviser Steve Bannon and Stop the Steal founder Ali Alexander were among the most prominent voices cheering on the thousands of people who attacked government buildings in Brazil, while QAnon supporters said they stood in solidarity with the Brazilian rioters while simultaneously spreading fresh conspiracies about who was behind the attack.





Even though former President Jair Bolsonaro has denounced the violence, and the attacks have led to mass arrests, Bannon posted multiple messages on the fringe, extremist platform Gettr to show his support for those involved.