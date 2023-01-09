THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

A special grand jury in Georgia that has been investigating former President Donald Trump and others for possible crimes related to their efforts to reverse his 2020 election loss in that state has completed its work, according to a court filing.





The end of the state grand jury's work eight months after its members were seated means it will now be up to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to decide whether to file criminal charges in the case.





The grand jury, which has been gathering evidence and hearing testimony in Atlanta, has written a final report on its findings.