January 15, 2023
THE POINT IS TO DEHUMANIZE:
UK minister refuses to apologize to Holocaust survivor over anti-migrant rhetoric (Times of Israel, 1/15/23)
Survivor Joan Salter, 83, said the language was similar to Nazi rhetoric in an exchange with Braverman while the lawmaker was meeting constituents."In 1943, I was forced to flee my birthplace in Belgium and went across war-torn Europe and dangerous seas until I finally was able to come to the UK in 1947," Salter said after introducing herself as a child survivor of the genocide."When I hear you using words against refugees like 'swarms' and an 'invasion,' I am reminded of the language used to dehumanize and justify the murder of my family and millions of others," she said. "Why do you find the need to use that kind of language?"
