FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS:

The country could emerge as a frontrunner in the achievement of the UN's SDGs (SOUMYA BHOWMICK, JANUARY 15, 2023, Asia Times)

High rates of infant mortality, chronic malnutrition, unsustainably high school-dropout rates and bleak investment opportunities. This was Bangladesh in a nutshell in the early 2000s: a nation plunged in a confluence of climatic, financial, and economic calamities. Fast-forward two decades and the state has earned the moniker "Asian Tiger" for being the fastest-growing and most promising Asian economy.





Over the years, Bangladesh's Human Development Index (HDI) has risen steadily as a consequence of an upward trend in the metrics making up the index, including life expectancy, predicted years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and per capita gross national income (GNI). [...]



