January 15, 2023
FUNNY HOW THAT WORKS:
Bangladesh shows potential for sustainable development: The country could emerge as a frontrunner in the achievement of the UN's SDGs (SOUMYA BHOWMICK, JANUARY 15, 2023, Asia Times)
High rates of infant mortality, chronic malnutrition, unsustainably high school-dropout rates and bleak investment opportunities. This was Bangladesh in a nutshell in the early 2000s: a nation plunged in a confluence of climatic, financial, and economic calamities. Fast-forward two decades and the state has earned the moniker "Asian Tiger" for being the fastest-growing and most promising Asian economy.Over the years, Bangladesh's Human Development Index (HDI) has risen steadily as a consequence of an upward trend in the metrics making up the index, including life expectancy, predicted years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and per capita gross national income (GNI). [...]Expeditious growth in all sectors has indeed earned the country pride of place in the medium human development group, yet the issue of rising income disparity continues to be a major concern, despite its impressive record of lifting 25 million people out of poverty in the last 20 years.
Create no wealth; create no disparity.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 15, 2023 12:00 AM