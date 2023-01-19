January 19, 2023
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
Israel's Supreme Court bans lawmaker from minister post, setting up potential coalition crisis (RON KAMPEAS, JANUARY 18, 2023, JTA)
The Court ruled 10-1 to disqualify Aryeh Deri, a longtime lawmaker and leader of a haredi Orthodox party, from his role as health and interior minister, citing his conviction last year for tax fraud. Deri had also previously served nearly two years in prison for taking bribes two decades ago.If Deri pulls the 11 lawmakers from his Shas Party out of the ruling coalition, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would lose his majority.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 19, 2023 12:00 AM