SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

A new report from LUT University in Finland has found that a 100% renewable energy and storage mix would save the UK more than £120 billion ($A211 billion) by 2050 compared with the UK Government's current net zero strategy.





The report, commissioned by advocacy group 100percentrenewableuk, suggests 100% renewables and storage would also result in 20% lower cumulative carbon emissions than the current strategy, which includes both nuclear power and fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage (CCS).



