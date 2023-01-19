January 19, 2023
SIMPLE ECONOMICS:
Going 100 pct renewables would save the UK £120 billion, report says (Amalyah Hart 19 January 2023, Renew Economy)
A new report from LUT University in Finland has found that a 100% renewable energy and storage mix would save the UK more than £120 billion ($A211 billion) by 2050 compared with the UK Government's current net zero strategy.The report, commissioned by advocacy group 100percentrenewableuk, suggests 100% renewables and storage would also result in 20% lower cumulative carbon emissions than the current strategy, which includes both nuclear power and fossil fuels with carbon capture and storage (CCS).Convenor of the report and energy specialist Dr David Toke says a 100% renewable system would provide more benefits than just savings, shoring up the UK's energy security against future crises.
Worshipping oil doesn't change the laws of economics.
