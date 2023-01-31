January 31, 2023
THE MAGA BRAND:
Trump says he's proud to have trusted Putin over 'slime' US intelligence agencies (Brad Reed, January 30, 2023, Raw Story)
Trump has repeatedly heaped praise on Putin over the years, and even called him a "genius" last year after he launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that has faced multiple setbacks over the past 11 months while costing the lives of tens of thousands of Ukrainians.
It was always a mistake to think that Donald and the Trumpists had sold out to Vlad--they are soulmates.
