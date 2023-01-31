January 31, 2023
A KNOWLEDGE PROBLEM:
Over-Classification Undermines Democracy, US Intelligence Director Says (COURTNEY BUBLÉ, JANUARY 31, 2023, Defense One)
The national intelligence director did not mince words: the government has an over-classification problem."Over-classification undermines critical democratic objectives, such as increasing transparency to promote an informed citizenry and greater accountability," said Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, during a conference at the Lyndon B. Johnson Presidential Library in Austin last week. It also undercuts "the basic trust that the public has in its government" as well as "negatively impacts national security," Haines said. This was not the first time she's spoken on these issues.
Nevermind the useless stuff that gets classified, the biggest problem is that classification gives a patina of value to information and assessments that are untested by market forces.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 31, 2023 12:00 AM