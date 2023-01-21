NOT YOUR FATHER'S TALIBAN:

The U.N. team met with the Taliban in the capital of Kabul and the cities of Kandahar and Herat. It did not release the names of any of the Taliban officials. The meetings focused on the restrictive measures the Taliban have imposed on women and girls since they took power in August 2021, during the final weeks of the U.S. and NATO forces' pullout after 20 years of war.





The team, headed by U.N. Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, found that some Taliban officials "have been cooperative and they've received some signs of progress," said U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan Haq. "The key thing is to reconcile the (Taliban) officials that they've met who've been more helpful with those who have not."





Haq stressed that "there are many different points of authority" among the Taliban and that the U.N. team will try to get them to "work together to advance the goals that we want, which include most crucially, bringing women and girls back to the full enjoyment of their rights."