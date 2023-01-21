ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:

After last night's sanction of almost a million dollars in a frivolous lawsuit, Trump dropped a similar lawsuit today against New York attorney general Letitia James. That lawsuit has been widely interpreted as his attempt to make James abandon the $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization. But it, like the one that yesterday cost him and his lawyer close to a million dollars, was assigned to Judge Donald Middlebrooks, and as MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin put it, Trump "folded. That decision was perhaps driven by lawyers who can't afford a massive sanctions award either reputationally or financially. But it's weird to see Trump basically concede." [...]



