January 21, 2023
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
January 20, 2023 (Heather Cox Richardson, 1/20/23, Letters from an American)
After last night's sanction of almost a million dollars in a frivolous lawsuit, Trump dropped a similar lawsuit today against New York attorney general Letitia James. That lawsuit has been widely interpreted as his attempt to make James abandon the $250 million civil lawsuit against Trump and the Trump Organization. But it, like the one that yesterday cost him and his lawyer close to a million dollars, was assigned to Judge Donald Middlebrooks, and as MSNBC legal analyst Lisa Rubin put it, Trump "folded. That decision was perhaps driven by lawyers who can't afford a massive sanctions award either reputationally or financially. But it's weird to see Trump basically concede." [...]Representative Bill Foster (D-IL), an award-winning physicist who holds a PhD from Harvard, trolled Santos today in a way that powerfully demonstrated the current difference between the two parties. In response to the news that House speaker Kevin McCarthy has put Santos on the House Science Committee, Foster tweeted: "As the only recipient of the Wilson Prize for High-Energy Particle Accelerator Physics serving in Congress, it can get lonely. Not anymore!... I'm thrilled to be joined on the Science Committee by my Republican colleague Dr. George Santos, winner of not only the Nobel Prize, but also the Fields Medal--the top prize in Mathematics--for his groundbreaking work with imaginary numbers."
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 21, 2023 12:00 AM