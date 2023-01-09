January 9, 2023
NOT A HIGH BAR TO CLEAR...:
Bolsonaro denounces violence after supporters storm Brazil's govt buildings (ANI, January 9, 2023)
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denounced the "depredations and invasions of public buildings" in Brasilia, after his supporters stormed key government buildings Sunday, reported CNN.Bolsonaro tweeted that "peaceful demonstrations, respecting the law, are part of democracy.""However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule," he continued."Throughout my mandate, I have always been acting according to the Constitution, respecting and defending the laws, democracy, transparency and our sacred freedom," added Bolsonaro.
...but a massive improvement on Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at January 9, 2023 12:00 AM