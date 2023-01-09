NOT A HIGH BAR TO CLEAR...:

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro denounced the "depredations and invasions of public buildings" in Brasilia, after his supporters stormed key government buildings Sunday, reported CNN.





Bolsonaro tweeted that "peaceful demonstrations, respecting the law, are part of democracy."





"However, depredations and invasions of public buildings as occurred today, as well as those practiced by the left in 2013 and 2017, escape the rule," he continued.



