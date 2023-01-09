ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has re-opened her criminal investigation into fake electors who signed a certificate claiming former President Donald Trump won the state in the 2020 election when he did not, she said on Friday.





Nessel, a Democrat who previously referred the matter to federal prosecutors, told reporters that she is "a little worried" that more than a year has passed since she referred cases related to the false slates of electors to the Justice Department and believes there is "clear evidence" to support charges against the fake electors from Michigan.





"What we have seen from the January 6 committee is an overwhelming amount of evidence. I thought that there was already a substantial amount of evidence in that case. But now, there is just clear evidence to support charges against those 16 false electors, at least in our state," Nessel said.







