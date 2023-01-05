IT'S JUST IDENTITY ALL THE TIME FOR THESE CHARACTERS:





The chaos suggests that Republican leadership does not have the skills it needs to govern. Leaders often have to negotiate in order to take power--Nancy Pelosi had to bring together a number of factions to win the speakership in 2019--but since 1923 those negotiations have been completed before the start of voting.





Just weeks ago, McCarthy and his supporters were furious at Senate Republicans for negotiating with their Democratic colleagues to pass the omnibus bill to fund the government, insisting they could do a better job. Now they can't even agree on a speaker. "Thank God they weren't in the majority on January 6," Pelosi told reporters, "because that was the day you had to be organized to stave off what was happening, to save our democracy, to certify the election of the president."





One story here is about competence. Josh Marshall of Talking Points Memo points out that Pelosi ran the House with virtually the same margin the Republicans have now and yet managed to hold her caucus together tightly enough to pass a slate of legislation that rivaled those of the Great Society and the New Deal. McCarthy can't even organize the House, leaving the United States without a functioning Congress for the first time in a hundred years.





But there is a larger story here about the destruction of the traditional Republican Party over the past forty years. In those years, a party that believed the government had a role to play in leveling the country's economic and racial playing fields was captured by a reactionary right wing determined to uproot any such government action. When voters--including Republicans--continued to support business regulation, a basic social safety net, and civil rights laws, the logical outcome of opposition to such measures was war on the government itself.





That war is not limited to the 20 far-right Republicans refusing to elect McCarthy speaker. Pundits note that those 20 have supported former president Trump's positions, particularly the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. They also worked to overturn the 2020 election, challenging the electors from a number of states. But 139 Republicans, including McCarthy himself, voted in 2021 to challenge electors from a number of states and went on to embrace the Big Lie, and McCarthy's staunchest supporter is extremist Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.



