IDEOLOGY IS MURDER:

In its new report, a task force of the University of Florida College of Medicine's Faculty Council cites numerous deficiencies in the analysis Ladapo used to justify his vaccine recommendation. A summary said the work was "seriously flawed." The report's authors say Ladapo engaged in "careless, irregular, or contentious research practices."





The report, which was shared on Tuesday night with medical school faculty members and obtained by The Washington Post, is the first formal challenge to Ladapo from his academic colleagues. It was referred to the university's Office of Research Integrity, Security and Compliance, a UF spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. Under university guidelines, the referral could have compelled the state's flagship university to consider a formal investigation of Republican Governor Ron DeSantis's surgeon general.