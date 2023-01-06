IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Maybe we should start the new year with some good news: Inflation has fallen dramatically.





No, that's not a prediction; it's a fact. With one month remaining in 2022 (in terms of available data), inflation in the second half of the year has run vastly lower than in the first half. In fact--and this is astonishing--it's almost back down to the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Even more astonishing, hardly anyone seems to have noticed.



