January 6, 2023

IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

What if Inflation Suddenly Dropped and No One Noticed? (Alan S. Blinder, Jan. 5, 2023, WSJ)

Maybe we should start the new year with some good news: Inflation has fallen dramatically.

No, that's not a prediction; it's a fact. With one month remaining in 2022 (in terms of available data), inflation in the second half of the year has run vastly lower than in the first half. In fact--and this is astonishing--it's almost back down to the Federal Reserve's 2% target. Even more astonishing, hardly anyone seems to have noticed.

To be fair, no one noticed the inflation either, just gas prices.
