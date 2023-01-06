IT'S ALWAYS THE rIGHT:





A federal grand jury in Los Angeles has returned a new indictment against Robert Rundo, founder of the violent white supremacist group Rise Above Movement, and two other members of the southern California-based organization.





The superseding indictment returned on Wednesday alleges that Rundo, along with RAM members Robert Boman and Tyler Laube, conspired to violate a federal law against rioting by recruiting others to train for and engage in political violence at rallies.